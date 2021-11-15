Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the October 14th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ENPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,150. Executive Network Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,275,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 11,290.5% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

