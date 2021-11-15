Exeedme Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and $1.96 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.