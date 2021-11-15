eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,624,260. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

