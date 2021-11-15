Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $962,325.49

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $962,325.49 and approximately $4,837.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

