Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Extendicare stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.22. 176,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$646.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

