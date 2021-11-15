Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

