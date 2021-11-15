EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 285.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

EYPT stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 189,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,557. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 370,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

