EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $542.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 9.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

