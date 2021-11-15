F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.22). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.