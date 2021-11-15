Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $344.17 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.32. The firm has a market cap of $957.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

