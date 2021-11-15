Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE FIH.U traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.26. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

