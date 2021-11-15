Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Farmers Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

