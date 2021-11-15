Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) Quiet Period To End on November 22nd

Fat Projects Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Fat Projects Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fat Projects Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATPU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.12.

