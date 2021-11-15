Feathercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $14,701.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $14,701.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2,668.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

