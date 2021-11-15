Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.