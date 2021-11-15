Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Update

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLLLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496. Feel Foods has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

