Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,337.14 ($121.99).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

FERG opened at £118.70 ($155.08) on Monday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 12-month high of £118.70 ($155.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of £101.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

