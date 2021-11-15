Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 82,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,224,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,079,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.03. Fernhill has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.07.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

