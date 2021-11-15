Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of RACE opened at $258.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $266.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

