Fetch.ai Achieves Market Cap of $592.52 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $592.52 million and $135.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.