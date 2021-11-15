Fiera Capital Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,475,800. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last three months.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.