Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

In other news, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,475,800. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,865,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. Insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 in the last ninety days.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

