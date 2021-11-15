Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 22nd (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $9,950,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

