Filecoin Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.59 billion and $423.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021053 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 123,491,939 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

