Financial Comparison: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -6.59

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.51%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

