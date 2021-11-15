Financial Contrast: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veracyte and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veracyte
|1
|0
|8
|0
|2.78
|Sera Prognostics
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Veracyte and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veracyte
|$117.48 million
|28.09
|-$34.91 million
|($1.13)
|-41.11
|Sera Prognostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.
Profitability
This table compares Veracyte and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veracyte
|-39.14%
|-3.88%
|-3.64%
|Sera Prognostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Sera Prognostics beats Veracyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
