Financial Review: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Radware and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53% DHI Group -22.33% 2.26% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Radware and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 3 0 2.60 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than DHI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.99 $9.64 million $0.34 95.71 DHI Group $136.88 million 2.08 -$30.01 million ($0.60) -9.47

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats DHI Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

