Financial Review: HTC (HTCXF) and Its Rivals

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HTC to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HTC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 222 1253 2183 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given HTC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HTC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.58

HTC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.14% 0.13%

Summary

HTC peers beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

