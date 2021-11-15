Financial Survey: AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) vs. Its Competitors

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -4.62 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -31.72

AIM ImmunoTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1307 4902 10498 192 2.57

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 49.44%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,941.86% -26.09% -24.77% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,729.36% -133.59% -28.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech peers beat AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

