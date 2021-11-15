Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FINGF. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.93 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

