Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FCMGF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

