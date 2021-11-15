Firo 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.44 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.94 or 0.00012991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $99.83 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,575,274 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

