First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading Down 1.2%

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

