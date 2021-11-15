First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,450,748. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.