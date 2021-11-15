First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 3,308 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,396. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.