First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 17,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. International Paper has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

