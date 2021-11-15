First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading 3.9% Higher

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. 540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

