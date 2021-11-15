First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 842,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 725,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

FF has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price (up previously from C$1.20) on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

