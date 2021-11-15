First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $339.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

