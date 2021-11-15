First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,323,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $125.54 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.76 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

