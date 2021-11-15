First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.65 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

