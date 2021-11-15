First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 269.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

