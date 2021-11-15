First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 137.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 332.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $135.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

