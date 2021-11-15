First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.