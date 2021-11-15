First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

