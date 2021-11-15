First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,630 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

