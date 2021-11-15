First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,619 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

