First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.