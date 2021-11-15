First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,961 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 239.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of ModivCare worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODV stock opened at $155.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

