First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 17,562 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

NYSE:DDS opened at $328.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

